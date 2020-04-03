Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, Hong Kong stocks slip as global coronavirus cases surpass one million

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 03-04-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 10:28 IST
China, Hong Kong stocks slip as global coronavirus cases surpass one million
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, as coronavirus worries continued to pressure the markets with infections surpassing one million globally.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.33% at 2,771.34 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.27%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.71%, the consumer staples sector was up 1.1%, the real estate index had gained 0.08% and the healthcare sub-index was up 1.97%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.51% to 9,477.57, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.6% at 23,141.47. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.23% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.3%.

** Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Thursday with more than 52,000 deaths as the pandemic further exploded in the United States and the death toll climbed in Spain and Italy, according to a Reuters tally of official data. ** Latest survey of China's economy also pointed to more signs of damage from the pandemic.

** China's services sector struggled to get back on its feet in March after a brutal month of unprecedented shop closures and public lockdowns amid the coronavirus outbreak, a private survey showed on Friday. ** "There are signs of lasting damage to domestic demand, and on top of that the external shock resulting from widespread lockdowns in other major economies is arriving fast and furious," analysts from Societe Generale said in a note on Thursday, noting Beijing's stimulus policy response has been "incremental".

** Business activity in Hong Kong deteriorated further in March, a private survey showed on Friday, as demand, output and confidence plunged amid the deepening coronavirus pandemic. ** The top official in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic in China, warned residents to strengthen self-protection measures and avoid going out as Beijing preaches vigilance to avoid a resurgence of infections.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.57% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.62%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0894 per U.S. dollar, 0.1% weaker than the previous close of 7.0821.

** As of 04:27 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.76% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

TN notifies 21 govt hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

The Tamil Nadu government has notified as many as 21 State-run hospitals including the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, one of the oldest institutions in the country as designated hospitals for treating coronavirus patients. A...

EU's von der Leyen: talks underway over possible border closure extension

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that talks were underway among European Union member states over whether or not to extend border closures beyond Easter in order to tackle the coronavirus crisis.We are in co...

Google to publish user location data to help govts tackle virus

Google will publish location data from its users around the world from Friday to allow governments to gauge the effectiveness of social distancing measures put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the tech giant said. The reports on us...

LPGA boss Whan says three scenarios in works for return

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan says he is working on three scenarios for a possible return to competition, knowing any firm timetable depends on global success in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Whan, in comments to the No Laying Up podcast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020