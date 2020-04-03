Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore police probe 'climate protesters'

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:48 IST
Singapore police probe 'climate protesters'

Singapore police are investigating two people who allegedly staged solo climate demonstrations without first getting official permission, in contravention of the city-state's tough laws against protests. Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg's "Fridays for Future" strikes have seen students worldwide abandon classrooms, as they call on adults to commit to saving the environment.

As the coronavirus crisis escalated, she has called on climate campaigners to avoid mass protests, and instead post photos of themselves striking with a sign and use the #fridaysforfuture and #schoolstrike4climate hashtags. But in tightly-controlled Singapore, where it is illegal for even a single person to demonstrate without getting police permission, two people are now under investigation after photos circulated of them waving signs.

Police received a report about photos posted on Facebook last month of an 18-year-old woman holding placards that read "PLANET OVER PROFIT", "SCHOOL STRIKE 4 CLIMATE" and "ExxonMobil KILLS KITTENS&PUPPIES". In a separate incident, photos were circulated on social media of a 20-year-old man holding a placard that read "SG IS BETTER THAN OIL @fridays4futuresg".

"Both of them did not apply for the necessary police permit before carrying out their activities," police said in a statement late Thursday, adding they had seized laptops and mobile phones as part of their probe. Students in Singapore have not held mass school strikes, although a group organised an online strike in March last year, and over 1,700 people joined a sanctioned climate rally in September.

Organising a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is punishable by a fine of up to Sg$5,000 (US$3,500). Repeat offenders can be fined up to Sg$10,000 or jailed for a maximum of six months, or both..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs union heath secy to facilitate movement of people for treatment between Karnataka, Kerala

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the union health secretary to have a meeting with the chief secretaries of Karnataka and Kerala to facilitate the movement of people for medical treatments in wake of coronavirus spread. A bench of Justi...

Rs 100 cr grant created for ideas to combat coronavirus: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday informed that Rs 100 crore will be allocated for ideas to combat coronavirus with immediate impact. Action in the time of COVID-19 Rs 100 crore grant created to give wings to ideas that could combat cor...

Pak authorities issue order to prevent release of Daniel Pearl's killers

Pakistani authorities on Friday issued an emergency order to prevent the release of four men convicted of murdering US journalist, Daniel Pearl. According to Geo TV, the order was issued by the Sindh government under Section 3 of the Mainte...

Rahane stresses on mental health during coronavirus lockdown

India Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said an individual needs to take care of his or her mental health during the country-wide 21-day lockdown, enforced by the Centre because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rahane, who had already ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020