Coronavirus: 'Worst yet to come' for countries in conflict, says UN chief

Coronavirus: 'Worst yet to come' for countries in conflict, says UN chiefPTI | United Nations | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:55 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday renewed his call for a global ceasefire, urging all parties to conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic
"The worst is yet to come," Guterres said, referring to countries beset with fighting like Syria, Libya and Yemen
"The COVID-19 storm is now coming to all these theatres of conflict."
