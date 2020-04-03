Coronavirus: 'Worst yet to come' for countries in conflict, says UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday renewed his call for a global ceasefire, urging all parties to conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic

"The worst is yet to come," Guterres said, referring to countries beset with fighting like Syria, Libya and Yemen

"The COVID-19 storm is now coming to all these theatres of conflict."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.