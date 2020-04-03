Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump and Macron discuss convening P5 meeting on coronavirus

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:33 IST
Trump and Macron discuss convening P5 meeting on coronavirus

US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday discussed on having a meeting of five permanent members of the UN Security Council on a collective fight against coronavirus, the White House said. The P5 or the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council are the US, the UK, China, France and Russia.

"President Trump and President Macron discussed convening P5 leaders soon to increase UN cooperation on defeating the pandemic and ensuring international peace and security," the White House said in a readout of the phone call between the two leaders. Trump and Macron also discussed important regional and bilateral issues, the readout said adding that the call was to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.

"President Trump conveyed that the United States stands with the French people and expressed condolences for those who have lost their lives in France as a result of the pandemic," the White House added. The number of deaths due to coronavirus has crossed the 50,000 mark on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Amid confusion, U.S. small business bailout program off to rocky start

A flood of loan applications from coronavirus-hit businesses inundated lenders on Friday as the U.S. government launched its 349 billion bailout fund for small and midsize companies amid widespread confusion about just how the program works...

Telangana records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Telangana on Friday recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day with 75 cases and the total number of active cases in the state climbed to 186.A total of 75 coronavirus positive cases reported today which is the highest ever in a...

Civil services associations form 'Caruna' to fight coronavirus

Associations representing officers of central civil services, including the Indian Administrative Service IAS and the Indian Police Service IPS, have formed an initiative called Caruna to support and supplement the governments efforts in fi...

COVID-19 death toll in country rises to 62, cases to 2,547

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,547 in the country on Friday while the death toll rose to 62, registering a jump of 478 cases, according to Union health ministry data. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,322, while 162...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020