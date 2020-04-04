G77, China demand end to sanctions in pandemic

G77, China demand end to sanctions in pandemicPTI | United Nations | Updated: 04-04-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 02:16 IST
The Group of 77 and China has called for an end to unilateral sanctions against developing countries during the coronavirus crisis, warning they could hinder efforts to tackle the pandemic. In a statement implicitly aimed at the United States, which has tough sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, the coalition of developing nations on Friday said the application of "unilateral coercive economic measures will have a negative impact on the capacity of states to respond efficiently." It warned that such measures would affect targeted countries' acquisition of medical equipment and supplies "to adequately treat their populations in the face of this pandemic." "We, therefore, call upon the international community to adopt urgent and effective measures to eliminate the use of unilateral coercive economic measures against developing countries," the statement said.
Since the start of the year, the US has been rejecting demands for any suspension of sanctions that are having a serious impact on countries that have been badly hit by the pandemic, such as Iran. In some cases, it has even tightened its punitive measures.
The European Union says sanctions must not be allowed to hobble the fight against the coronavirus. European diplomats said that if any measures hurt a targeted country's ability to battle the pandemic, exemptions can easily be made.
Friday's statement only targeted unilateral measures and not international sanctions taken by the United Nations against countries as North Korea. China takes part in G77 business but does not consider itself to be a member of the 134-member coalition, meaning official statements are issued by the "G77 and China." The grouping represents three quarters of United Nations members and some 80 per cent of the world's population, according to the UN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Group of
- United States
- Iran
- Venezuela
- European Union
- United Nations
- North Korea
- European
ALSO READ
2 Americans imprisoned in Iran, Lebanon released
US sanctions 4 UAE-based companies for buying Iranian petroleum products
Nirbhaya case convicts' hanging is a message for every criminal that one day law will catch up with you: Smriti Irani.
Justice delayed but finally delivered: Smriti Irani on execution of Nirbhaya convicts
Khamenei says U.S. sanctions forced Iran to become "self-sufficient"