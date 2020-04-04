Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN General Assembly meetings in April, May postponed due to COVID-19

PTI | New York | Updated: 04-04-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 09:40 IST
UN General Assembly meetings in April, May postponed due to COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

UN General Assembly meetings scheduled for the months of April and May have been postponed in the wake of the "rapidly evolving" coronavirus pandemic, but there are no plans as yet to change the dates of the high-level annual UNGA session in September. Since COVID-19 emerged late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan, around 1.1 million people have fallen ill across the globe. Almost 60,000 people have died worldwide. The President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (PGA), Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, has decided to postpone the UNGA meetings scheduled for April and May "in light of the updated guidance severely limiting in-person meetings, as a result of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic," the PGA's office said on Friday.

Muhammad-Bande has decided to postpone the plenary meeting for the 75th anniversary of the end of the World War-II, scheduled for May 6; the high-level thematic debate, scheduled for May 11, to take stock of the progress on the impact of rapid technological change on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals; and the informal interactive dialogue on commodity markets, scheduled for May 22. All in-person meetings of the General Assembly mandated processes, scheduled to be held between April 17 and the end of May, also stand canceled. Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, was asked at the daily press briefing on Thursday whether there were plans to cancel the high-level UN General Assembly session in September, particularly since the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference set to take place in Glasgow in November has been postponed due to COVID-19.

"No, I'm not aware...no plans that I'm aware of. Obviously, the COP26 and the General Assembly high-level debate are two different things in the sense that the General Assembly takes place in a UN headquarters station. Obviously, the level of representation and so forth will be decided by the Member States. But at this point... there are no plans to change that calendar," Dujarric said. Earlier last month, as the number of coronavirus cases, began to gradually soar across New York City, Dujarric had said that "it is very likely" that the COVID-19 situation "will have an impact of some sort on the General Assembly, but I think it's too early to tell and to give any more details at this point". The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York State now stands at 102,863, nearly half of all COVID-19 cases in the US, where the tally is now 245,658. New York City alone has 57,159 coronavirus patients. The state also witnessed the "highest single increase in the number of deaths" in a day on Thursday. The death toll in the state now stands at 2,935, an increase of 562 deaths in just one day. More than 6,000 people have died in the US -- 1,562 in New York City alone, according to Johns Hopkins University estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Money Heist Season 4 release on Netflix after a long wait

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Indian officials warn of lockdown extensions as COVID-19 cases in South Asia near 6,000

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in South Asia neared 6,000 on Saturday, even as authorities in some cities tightened restrictions on movement and warned lockdowns could be extended in a bid to rein in the pandemic.If people do...

Falkland Islands confirm first coronavirus case

The Falklands Islands government has confirmed the territorys first case of the new coronavirus. A patient tested positive after being admitted to hospital with symptoms on March 31, according to a statement released on Friday that said the...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Bill Withers, soulful singer of Aint No Sunshine, dead at 81Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits Lean on Me, Lovely Day and Aint No Sunshine, has died at a...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Trump advises voluntary mask use against coronavirus but wont wear one himselfThe U.S. government is now recommending Americans wear cloth face-coverings on a voluntary basis to stem the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020