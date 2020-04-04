Left Menu
Development News Edition

28 feared dead after Solomons ferry ignores storm warning

PTI | Honiara | Updated: 04-04-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 11:44 IST
28 feared dead after Solomons ferry ignores storm warning

At least 28 ferry passengers were swept overboard in a powerful storm off the Solomon Islands, reports said on Saturday, with the captain unaware he had lost anyone until the boat docked. The passengers were heading from the capital Honiara to West Are'are, more than 120 kilometres (75 miles) away, under a government programme to evacuate people to their home villages during the global coronavirus epidemic.

The MV Taimareho set sail on Thursday night as tropical cyclone Harold bore down on the Solomons, and with weather forecasters warning against any unnecessary voyages. But the captain ignored advice not to sail, the nation's leader said, as survivors reported dozens of people were swept overboard by huge waves and strong winds. Local media put the death toll at 28.

But police said it was impossible to verify the number. "Initial reports say the captain of the boat had no knowledge of the missing people until he was informed when the boat arrived at her destination at Are'are," police marine department chief Charles Fox Sau said.

"At this stage we cannot confirm how many people are missing as the investigation into this sad incident continues." In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Manasseh Sovagare said a search and rescue operation was under way. "It is with deep regret to learn that a number of passengers are missing at sea after being washed overboard from a passenger vessel which departed...from Honiara, despite the several weather warnings issued," he said.

Disaster authorities in the Solomons, which has limited healthcare facilities, have been stretched as they prepared for the impact of coronavirus while the region was being battered by tropical cyclone Harold. The island nation, with a population of just over 600,000, is one of a dwindling number of countries where there have been no reported coronavirus cases so far.

Harold, packing winds of up to 160 kilometres per hour (100 mph), downed trees and damaged homes before heading away and was expected to intensify before reaching Vanuatu late Sunday. Although the government has not yet completed a damage assessment, Australia has donated 100,000 Australian dollars (USD 60,000) in immediate emergency funding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 1212 p.m. Nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, official...

China using coronavirus pandemic for pushing it's authoritarianism on fragile democracies

China has been using coronavirus pandemic to position itself as a responsible global leader and to exert its authoritarian methods on leaders wanting to control frustrated public as the lethal infection continues to rage and kill people acr...

Experts suggest remedies for skin damages caused by face masks

Although facemasks provide invaluable protection for the medical professionals during the times of coronavirus crisis, they can also cause significant skin damage, provided the fact of masks worn for many hours a day. However, skincare expe...

9 of 14 coronavirus patients cured in Ladakh

Nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, a senior government official said on SaturdayCommissioner Secretary Health, Rigzin Samphel, in a tweet said, 2 two more positiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020