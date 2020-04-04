Left Menu
ISKP chief Mawlawi Abdullah arrested for orchestrating Kabul gurdwara attack

Mawlawi Abdullah aka Aslam Farooqui, the so-called emir of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), has been arrested on charges of plotting the attack on a gurdwara in Kabul last month.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 04-04-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 20:18 IST
Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) Mawlawi Abdullah aka Aslam Farooqui. Image Credit: ANI

Mawlawi Abdullah aka Aslam Farooqui, the so-called emir of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), has been arrested on charges of plotting the attack on a gurdwara in Kabul last month. Pakistani national Mawlawi Abdullah, who was earlier associated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Tayebba (LeT) group and then Tehreek-e-Taliban terror group, replaced Mawlawi Zia-ul-Haq aka Abu Omar Khorasani as the ISKP chief in April 2019.

Abdullah belongs to the Mamozai tribe and from the Orakzai agency area on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. On March 25, a gurdwara in Kabul was attacked by four terrorists including a suicide bomber. At least 27 civilians were killed and eight others were wounded in the terror attack.

India and the US had condemned the barbaric attack. (ANI)

