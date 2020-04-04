'Aydan' and 'Bizzle' leave Ghost Gaming

Top Fortnite players Aydan "Aydan" Conrad and Timothy "Bizzle" Miller announced their departures from Ghost Gaming. "I am officially parting ways with Ghost Gaming on good terms," Aydan wrote in a TwitLonger post Friday. "Ghost was the first and only organization I've been on and I've learned so much over the last 2 years."

A free agent, Aydan said he is open to offers from all organizations. Bizzle also invited any interested organizations to contact him.

"I have mutually parted ways with Ghost Gaming," he said in a TwitLonger post Friday. "Ghost was my first org and the true start to my gaming career, from Pax West to Dreamhack they have been there for me and there are a lot of people I want to thank. I also wish Ghost the best of luck on its next chapter." --Field Level Media

