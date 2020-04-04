Call of Duty League to hold exhibition matches Sunday

The Call of Duty League is hosting two online exhibition matches Sunday. The London Royal Ravens will take on the Florida Mutineers, and the Los Angeles Guerrillas will face the Paris Legion.

The matches will stream on the league's YouTube channel starting at 4 p.m. ET. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Call of Duty League canceled the remaining Home Series events on March 12 and moved to an online-only format for the remainder of the season.

--Field Level Media

