BRIEF-United Airlines COO Says Starting On April 5 Co Will Temporarily Reduce Flying Schedules To And From Newark And Laguardia

BRIEF-United Airlines COO Says Starting On April 5 Co Will Temporarily Reduce Flying Schedules To And From Newark And LaguardiaReuters | Updated: 05-04-2020 05:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 05:01 IST
* UNITED AIRLINES COO SAYS STARTING ON APRIL 5, CO WILL TEMPORARILY, BUT SIGNIFICANTLY, REDUCE FLYING SCHEDULES TO AND FROM NEWARK AND LAGUARDIA
* UNITED AIRLINES COO SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PAY, BENEFITS OF ALL LOCAL EMPLOYEES SCHEDULED TO WORK IN NEWARK AND LAGUARDIA DURING THIS TEMPORARY REDUCTION * UNITED AIRLINES COO SAYS NEW YORK & NEW JERSEY CUSTOMERS TO STILL BE ABLE TO TRAVEL TO NEARLY EVERY DOMESTIC MARKET AND 3 INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS Further company coverage:
