BRIEF-United Airlines COO Says Starting On April 5 Co Will Temporarily Reduce Flying Schedules To And From Newark And Laguardia

* UNITED AIRLINES COO SAYS STARTING ON APRIL 5, CO WILL TEMPORARILY, BUT SIGNIFICANTLY, REDUCE FLYING SCHEDULES TO AND FROM NEWARK AND LAGUARDIA

* UNITED AIRLINES COO SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PAY, BENEFITS OF ALL LOCAL EMPLOYEES SCHEDULED TO WORK IN NEWARK AND LAGUARDIA DURING THIS TEMPORARY REDUCTION * UNITED AIRLINES COO SAYS NEW YORK & NEW JERSEY CUSTOMERS TO STILL BE ABLE TO TRAVEL TO NEARLY EVERY DOMESTIC MARKET AND 3 INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.