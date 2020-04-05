Left Menu
Development News Edition

19 killed in clash between drug gangs in northern Mexico

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 05-04-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 09:01 IST
19 killed in clash between drug gangs in northern Mexico

A big shootout between rival drug gangs killed 19 people in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua, state prosecutors' office said Saturday. A total of 18 corpses, two grenades, vehicles and guns were found at the scene of the clash in the hamlet of Chuchuichupa the township of Madera.

Two other men were found armed and wounded on the dirt road where the confrontation occurred late Friday. One died later at a hospital, and the other is in custody. The office said police and soldiers had been sent to secure the area, where groups allied with the Sinaloa cartel have been fighting other gangs, including a remnant of the Beltran Leyva gang and others aligned with the Juarez cartel.

In an area about 60 miles (100 kilometers) to the north of Friday's clash, nine U.S.-Mexican dual citizens were ambushed and slain November 4 by suspected drug gang assassins along a remote road. It was not clear if any of the same groups were involved in the two sets of killings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Astros ace to donate pay to COVID-19 relief effort

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander said Saturday he plans to donate his pay to COVID-19 relief efforts during baseballs shutdown. In a post on Instagram, Verlander and his wife Kate Upton said they had decided to give his paychecks to ...

Cricket-Disappointed O'Keefe quits first class cricket after NSW snub

Australias Steve OKeefe, whose 12 wickets for 70 runs against India in a 2017 test remains the best figures by a visiting spinner, quit first class cricket on Sunday after New South Wales opted not to retain him. OKeefe was the leading wick...

Trump hopes virus-hit sport back 'sooner than later'

President Donald Trump said he believed US sports leagues hit by the coronavirus pandemic would resume sooner rather than later but declined to set a timetable for their return. On a conference call with the commissioners of the major profe...

Fiji rugby players arrested for breaching virus isolation

Two Fiji rugby players have been arrested for ignoring the Pacific nations coronavirus self-isolation rules, with local authorities saying their irresponsible behaviour would be reported to rugbys world governing body. The two men have not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020