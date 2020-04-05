Tally of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan surpasses 2,800; 45 deaths reported

Pakistan's tally of coronavirus cases surged to 2,880 after new infections were reported, while the number of deaths stands at 45, health authorities said on Sunday. According to details cited by Dunya News, 1163 patients have been tested positive for the virus in Punjab, 864 in Sindh, 372 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 206 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 185 in Balochistan, 78 in Islamabad and 12 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region.

So far, 170 patients have recovered in the country while 18 are in critical condition. More than a million declared cases have been registered in 200 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 228,000 are now considered recovered. (ANI)

