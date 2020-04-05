Left Menu
Malaysia intercepts boat ferrying 202 suspected Rohingya

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 05-04-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:47 IST
Malaysia intercepts boat ferrying 202 suspected Rohingya
Malaysian authorities on Sunday said they had intercepted a boat ferrying a group of 202 people believed to be ethnic Rohingya. The boat was found adrift around one nautical mile from a luxury beachside resort on the holiday island of Langkawi, off the west coast of the Malaysian peninsula, the Malaysian maritime enforcement agency said in a statement.

The group included 152 men, 45 women and 5 children. All 202 have been detained at the coastguard's Kedah state headquarters.

