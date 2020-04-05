Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal adopts strict measures to limit people's movement during lockdown

Nepal Government has decided to restrict any sort of movements inside the nation during lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19 infection after a locally transmitted case was reported on Saturday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-04-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 16:42 IST
Nepal adopts strict measures to limit people's movement during lockdown
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Nepal Government has decided to restrict any sort of movements inside the nation during lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19 infection after a locally transmitted case was reported on Saturday. A Council of Ministers' meeting held at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli residence in capital Kathmandu decided to adopt strict measures to curb people's movement to prevent further infection in the Himalayan Nation as the number of positive cases surged to 9.

"For a complete implementation of ongoing lockdown, all authorities need to function well. In this context, the movement from one province to the other, traveling from one district to another and one local body to others will be controlled averting unnecessary movements," Yubraj Khatiwada, Spokesperson for the Government of Nepal said. After the report of the second case of COVID-19, Nepal is under complete lockdown since March 24th and sealed all its borders with India and China.

Along with the cabinet meeting decided to hold rapid-testing for the possible infection in three districts which has become the epicenter of COVID-19 infection in Nepal. "Kailali, Kanchanpurand Baglung district will undergo rapid testing to check possible infection of the virus, we call it a rapid-diagnostic test. Those who come under suspicion of being infected with the virus will be tested again through the PCR method, it would help to confirm infection in the suspected one," Khatiwada, also the Finance Minister of KP Sharma Oli led administration added.

Nepal on Saturday confirmed the first local transmission of coronavirus as a relative of a patient currently kept in isolation tested positive for the virus along with two more cases, taking the tally to nine. The local transmission was confirmed in a 34-year-old female from Kailali District. The other two imported cases were reported in two males who recently came back from India.

The two imported cases are confirmed in a 21-year-old male in Kailali District itself who recently returned to Nepal from Mumbai, India and a 41-year-old male of Kanchanour who returned from Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Eye doctor in quarantine after attending preparatory meeting forTablighi Jamat event

Hyderabad, Apr 5 PTI An ophthalmologist at a state-run medical institute has been placed under hospital quarantine in Telagana after he attended the preparatory meeting for the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi last month and his test re...

Cab aggregator helps 4 Australians, stranded in Jaipur, reach Delhi

Four Australians stranded in Jaipur due to the COVID-19-triggered lockdown in the country, were helped by cab aggregator Ola to reach Delhi, said a company spokesperson. The four, including two women, were stranded in Jaipur since lockdown ...

Olive branches handed out on Palm Sunday in near-deserted Jerusalem

Franciscan friars wearing surgical masks and gloves made house calls in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, delivering olive branches to Christians who are self-isolating as a precaution against the coronavirus. One of the friars used a loud-hailer i...

Spain coronavirus toll rises to 12,418

Madrid Spain, April 05 SputnikANI Spain on Sunday reported new 774 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the toll to 12,418. The number of cases in the European country has risen to 130,759 after 6,023 people tested positive for COVID-19 i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020