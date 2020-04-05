Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third man, Sudanese, arrested in French 'terror' stabbing

PTI | Paris | Updated: 05-04-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 17:56 IST
Third man, Sudanese, arrested in French 'terror' stabbing

French police have arrested a third suspect, another Sudanese national, in an expanding terror probe after a knife attack in the country's southeast left two people dead, investigators said on Sunday. The attack in broad daylight Saturday in the riverside town of Romans-sur-Isere, took place with the country on lockdown to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into "murder linked to a terrorist enterprise" and "association with terrorist wrongdoers" after the rampage through a string of shops in the town with a population of 35,000. The alleged assailant, identified as Abdallah Ahmed-Osman -- a Sudanese refugee in his 30s who lives in the town -- was arrested without a fight.

Police later arrested a second Sudanese man at Ahmed-Osman's home -- "an acquaintance" of the alleged attacker -- and on Saturday night "a young Sudanese man from the same household" as the main suspect, the anti-terror prosecutor's office told AFP on Sunday. Ahmed-Osman was found by police "on his knees on the pavement praying in Arabic" after the attack, said the national anti-terror prosecutor's office (PNAT).

According to witnesses cited by local radio station France Bleu Drome Ardeche, the attacker shouted "Allah Akbar!" (God is Greatest) as he stabbed his victims. "Anyone who had the misfortune to find themselves in his way were attacked," the town's mayor Marie-Helene Thoraval told AFP.

David Olivier Reverdy, from the National Police Alliance union, said Ahmed-Osman asked police to kill him when they came to arrest him. The assailant first went into a tobacco shop where he attacked the owner and his wife, Thoraval said.

He then went to a butcher's shop where he seized another knife before heading to the town centre and attacking people outside a bakery. "He took a knife, jumped over the counter, and stabbed a customer, then ran away," butcher shop owner Ludovic Breyton told AFP.

"My wife tried to help the victim but in vain." Five people were injured in the spree. Two were in intensive care, but stable, one was recovering, and two have been discharged from hospital, a source close to the investigation said Sunday.

Ahmed-Osman obtained refugee status in France in June 2017, according to investigators. He was previously unknown to the police or intelligence services. The initial investigation has "brought to light a determined, murderous course likely to seriously disturb public order through intimidation or terror", PNAT said.

It said that during a search of the suspect's home, "handwritten documents with religious connotations were found in which the author complains in particular that he lives in a country of non-believers". A source close to the probe told AFP the alleged attacher had said that "he did not remember what happened". An initial interrogation was delayed as Ahmed-Osman was very agitated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Septuagenarian woman sells diyas in Delhi, earns some money after days

A septuagenarian woman on Sunday was seen selling earthen lamps diyas in central Delhis Gol Market after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all the citizens to light diya at 9pm for nine minutes to combat the darkness of coronavirus. ...

Palm Sunday: Pope celebrates without public in St. Peter's

Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday Mass without the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, which he said should focus peoples attention on whats most important, despite heavy hearts using ones life to serve others. Looking pensive an...

Total COVID-19 deaths in Indore rise to 9, positive cases at 122

The COVID-19 toll in Indore rose to nine after 53-year-old woman and 50-year-old man succumbed to the deadly virus, authorities at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital MGMMCH said on Sunday. According to Chief Medical an...

Govt considering another package to minimize lockdown impact: Sources

The government has started working out the possible post-lockdown scenarios and is considering another booster shot to minimize the impact of coronavirus and revive the economy but nothing has been finalised yet, senior officials said on Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020