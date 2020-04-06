Haiti reports first coronavirus death

Haiti on Sunday reported its first novel coronavirus death on Sunday with a 55-year old man with underlying problems succumbing to the infection. The country has only reported 21 confirmed cases of a novel coronavirus, according to the statement.

A 2019 report by the Education Consortium for Acute Care in Haiti (REACH), indicates that the tiny Caribbean country has only 124 ICU beds and a capacity of 62 ventilators in its ICU wards across the country for a population of 10 million, as reported CNN Given the size of the country, Haiti has been facing massive electricity shortages, electricity is important for keeping ventilators and other hospitals running. (ANI)

