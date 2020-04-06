Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slips on oversupply fears, but stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 09:31 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slips on oversupply fears, but stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Oil prices skidded on Monday after Saudi-Russian negotiations to cut output were delayed, keeping oversupply concerns alive, while stocks jumped as investors were encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases. In currency markets, sterling fell 0.4% early in Asia after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital following persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Brent crude fell as much as $4 after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed their meeting, initially scheduled for Monday, to Thursday even as the virus pandemic pummels demand. Equity investors, however, took solace as the death toll from the coronavirus slowed across major European nations including France and Italy.

"With a very light calendar globally today, there is enough momentum to keep the equity rally running through the course of the day and also into European time," said Jeffrey Halley, Senior Market Analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA. "All bets are off after that although I could see a couple of days of positive sentiment ahead, especially if those mortality rates keep falling."

U.S. stock futures rose 3.2% during Asian trading after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope the country was seeing a "leveling off" of the coronavirus crisis. Futures for London's FTSE were up 1.7% while those for Eurostoxx 50 gained 2.6%.

In Asia, Australia's benchmark index rose 3.3%, Japan's Nikkei added 2.4% after a slow start while South Korea's KOSPI index climbed 2.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.9% higher. That sent MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside of Japan up almost 1%, on track for its best performance in a week.

Markets in mainland China were closed for a public holiday. Worryingly, the number of new coronavirus cases jumped in China on Sunday while the number of asymptomatic cases surged too as Beijing continued to struggle to extinguish the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts.

"Focus in markets will now turn to the path out of lockdown and to what extent containment measures can be lifted without risking a second wave of infections," National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland wrote in a note. "Key to a strong rebound in China will be the ongoing lifting of containment measures with Wuhan the epicenter of the outbreak set to lift containment measures on April 8."

Strickland, however, noted many in China were still subject to social distancing and isolation restrictions to prevent a resurgence in infections. The pandemic has claimed more than 68,000 lives and infected over a million people globally. The United States has the highest number of reported cases, at over 300,000.

Concerns about heavy damage to the global economy have pushed investors into the perceived safety of government bonds where yields are at or near all-time lows. Elsewhere in currencies, the dollar gained 0.4% against the yen to 108.93.

The euro was barely moved at $1.0810 while the risk-sensitive Australian dollar was up 0.3% at $0.6014. The pound was last down 0.2% at $1.2238. In commodities, Brent crude futures were down nearly 3%, or $1, at $31.14 a barrel while U.S. crude slipped 4.4%, or $1.24, to $27.09.

Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,619.1 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Madhavbaug launches app for heart patients and diabetics for home care during COVID-19

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 6 ANIPRNewswire The world is in the midst of a major health crisis as the Coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 110 countries now. Madhavbaug, Indias leading chain of multidisciplinary cardiac care clin...

Column: Virus will make the timeline for sports, too

The unthinkable, at least for sports fans, already has happened. The games, as we know them, are shut down. Well never know if San Diego State was a Final Four contender or if Tiger Woods would have defended his green jacket at the Masters....

UP CM extends his wishes to BJP workers on party's 40th foundation day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended his wishes to BJP workers on the occasion of the 40th foundation day of the party. With the aim of antoyadaya, humanism and nationalism and service to mother India, BJP has pla...

Give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day: Nadda to party workers

BJP president J P Nadda asked party workers to give up one meal&#160;to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the ongoing lockdown to mark the organisations foundation day on Monday.&#160; Nadda issued a set of directives to p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020