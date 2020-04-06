Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Singer Pink says she had coronavirus, pledges $1 million to relief efforts

U.S. singer Pink said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, two weeks ago and has since recovered. "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she wrote in an Instagram post. Doris Day's awards, animal artifacts haul in $3 million at auction

An auction of late actress Doris Day's four Golden Globe awards and other items from her life generated nearly $3 million over the weekend, far outpacing original estimates, Julien's Auctions said on Sunday. Top-selling items in the live online auction included a classic 1930 Ford convertible that was seen in the opening of Day's 1980s talk show "Doris Day's Best Friends". The car sold for $96,000. A Golden Globe award she received in 1962 went for $25,600.

