Austria could start loosening lockdown from April 14: chancellor

Austria could start loosening its coronavirus lockdown measures from next week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced at a press conference Monday, but warned this depended on citizens abiding by social distancing rules

"The aim is that from 14 April... smaller shops up to a size of 400 square metres, as well as hardware and garden stores can open again, under strict security conditions of course," Kurz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.