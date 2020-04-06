Left Menu
Police: 7-year-old boy shot in face dies in Pennsylvania

PTI | Chester | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:36 IST
A 7-year-old boy who was shot in the face died from his injuries, police in Pennsylvania said. Chester police officers responding to a report of a shooting found Sinsir Parker lying in the middle of the street Sunday night, a statement from the department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the department. The release did not indicate any arrests and the circumstances of the shooting were still unclear. The location provided by police corresponds to a residential neighborhood in Chester, Delaware County's largest city that's not far from the Delaware state line and is just across the Delaware River from New Jersey.

The child's death is the 14th homicide in Chester in 2020, police said. Further details weren't immediately released.

