Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyprus COVID-19 outcry as dogs, not children allowed out

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:47 IST
Cyprus COVID-19 outcry as dogs, not children allowed out

Pet dogs have more freedom than children under strict social distancing restrictions Cyprus has enforced to stem the coronavirus pandemic, a public sector trade union said on Monday. The Isotita (Equality) trade union made the complaint in a statement urging the commissioner of children's rights to ensure that during the pandemic "children at least acquire the same rights as pets".

Under tighter restrictions on free movement, Cypriots are allowed out of the house only once a day to go shop for essential things such as food or to exercise. A text message has to be sent to the authorities to request approval for the journey and must include an ID and postal code, and only two people can be seen out on the streets together at any given time.

Such approval, however, is not required if going to the chemist, giving blood, transporting the armed forces or helping vulnerable groups but documentation is needed. Nor is it necessary for walking the dog, which can be taken out as many times as necessary.

The union claims that children are treated as second class citizens and that parents must face the dilemma of choosing between venturing out for essential items or talking a child for a walk. In such a case, it said in a statement, "children are denied the right to exercise and recreation (and this) indirectly affects their health".

"If a parent goes to the supermarket...the children are deprived of the right to walk," the union said. It urged authorities not to make parents, especially single parents, choose between buying food and taking their children out to exercise, noting that many live in apartments.

Under the measures imposed by Cyprus to stop the coronavirus from spreading, all schools and public spaces such as parks and playgrounds have been closed. Isotita also called on authorities to enable all parents to work from home, noting that some who do not have the necessary equipment have been going to their offices and taking their children along.

"In the public sector there are many problems with non-compliance to social distancing," the union added. The Republic of Cyprus has recorded 446 cases of coronavirus and nine deaths so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

37 new COVID-19 cases in AP; Tally rises to 303

Thirtyseven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, taking the total to 303 in the state, officials said. Of the fresh cases, Kurnool district recorded 18 with its tally rising to 74, the highest in the state, they sai...

Countries must tackle 'horrifying' domestic abuse surge amid lockdowns - UN chief

By Emma Batha LONDON, April 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has called on governments to take urgent measures to tackle a horrifying global surge in domestic violence fuelled by worldwide lockdowns to curb the spr...

Soccer-England boss Southgate takes 30% wage cut as FA revenue hit

England manager Gareth Southgate has agreed a 30 wage reduction according to British media reports after the FAs CEO Mark Bullingham said on Monday that its highest earners would take significant pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis. The ...

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia, Russia delay meeting

Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting to discuss output cuts that could help to reduce global oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic pummels demand.Brent crude fell more than 3 when Asian markets opened b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020