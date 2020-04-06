U.S. designates Russia-based ultranationalist group as terrorist organization

The United States is designating a Russia-based ultranationalist group called the Russian Imperial Movement as a terrorist organisation, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Monday.

The U.S State Department in its latest annual terrorism report said ethnically and racially driven terrorism had risen alarmingly in 2018 both worldwide and in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.