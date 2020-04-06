Sweden acts to keep airline routes open

Sweden's government will act to keep vital domestic airline routes open, despite the impact on travel caused by the coronavirus, it said on Monday.

The government said a total of eight routes, seven to Northern Sweden and one to the island of Gotland, would be kept open by the government, which will purchase the service from the airlines companies that previously occupied the routes.

