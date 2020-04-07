Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN refrains from directly blaming Russia for Syria hospital attacks: document

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 07-04-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 00:44 IST
UN refrains from directly blaming Russia for Syria hospital attacks: document

A UN board of inquiry formed last summer to investigate attacks on civilian establishments in Syria, including hospitals, has refrained from directly holding Russia responsible, according to a summary of its report. The coordinates of the sites had been communicated to the belligerents by the United Nations precisely to protect them from air strikes.

The summary obtained Monday by AFP noted that UN investigators were unable to visit the sites of the attacks because the Syrian government "did not respond to repeated requests for the issuance of visas to the members of the board." But, without mentioning Russia, the investigation concluded that in several cases studied by the board "the government of Syria and/or its allies had carried out the airstrike." In 2019, The New York Times published an exhaustive investigation, notably including recordings of Russian pilots, that directly incriminated Russia in attacks on hospitals in Syria. Moscow, the Damascus regime's main political and military supporter, has denied that its aircraft targeted civilian sites.

The summary was prepared by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the basis of a 185-page confidential internal report, with 200 annexes. The roughly 20-page summary was submitted to the UN Security Council's 15 members.

The UN investigation focused on seven air strikes, including one that was dropped from the report's conclusions because the UN had not relayed the coordinates of that site to the belligerents, Guterres said in a letter accompanying the summary. The UN chief attributed the small number of incidents examined to the absence of UN personnel on the ground, which made it difficult to determine what had happened.

At the end of July 2019, 10 Security Council members issued a rare demarche -- a formal diplomatic petition - demanding that Guterres open an investigation into air strikes on medical installations, infuriating Russia. The 10 were Germany, France, Belgium, Britain, the United States, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland and the Dominican Republic.

The board of inquiry was established in September and began working September 30. Its report was supposed to have been submitted by the end of 2019, but was delayed until March 9.

Western countries for months have demanded that a summary of the report be published, but that too was delayed until now. In his letter, Guterres stressed that the board of inquiry was not a criminal investigation and that its aim was to improve UN procedures and prevent attacks of this kind in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize, Downing Street said.Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday n...

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, but his Downing Street office said he was still conscious.Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime min...

UK companies team up to tackle coronavirus

British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline has teamed up with US peer Vir Biotechnology to find antibodies to help fight COVID-19 and likely future outbreaks, the pair announced Monday. It comes as UK defence engineering group Babcock sai...

Soccer-Former Atletico coach Antic dies aged 71

Former Serbia and Atletico Madrid coach Radomir Antic has died aged 71, the Spanish side said on Monday. Today is a sad day for the Atletico Madrid family as we mourn the death of our former coach Radomir Antic who died today aged 71, said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020