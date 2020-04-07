Macron says he hopes Johnson will 'rapidly overcome this ordeal'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday he hoped that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been admitted to intensive care with the coronavirus, would quickly overcome the "ordeal"

"My full support to Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time. I hope he will rapidly overcome this ordeal," Macron tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.