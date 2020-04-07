Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM

Left Menu
President Donald Trump on Monday said that Americans are praying for the recovery of a friend to the nation, UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was moved to intensive care unit after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 07:00 IST
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Monday said that Americans are praying for the recovery of a friend to the nation, UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was moved to intensive care unit after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. Trump also said that he has asked two US pharmaceutical companies to get in touch with the British government to offer their services.

Johnson, 55, was hospitalised on Sunday and undergoing tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms for over 10 days after he first tested positive. He was shifted to the intensive care ward at St. Thomas' Hospital in London on Monday. During his daily coronavirus taskforce briefing from the White House, Trump said that he had asked two pharmaceutical companies (not named) to contact Johnson's doctors to check if both he and the companies could help with the therapies in practice to treat coronavirus patients.

Trump said, "I also want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend of our nation Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We're very saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care ... a little while ago," He added, "He's been a really good friend. He's been really something very special. Strong. Resolute."

"We have made tremendous progress on therapeutics," he added. "I've asked two of the leading companies... I've asked them to contact London immediately." Trump also said that his administration has contacted the British government to extend their help.

The President added, "We've contacted all of Boris' doctors, and we'll see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go," "When you are brought into intensive care that gets very, very serious."He added, "We are working with London with respect to Boris Johnson." Trump also said these companies have contacted their London offices and gave ensured that they have everything that Johnson's doctors may need during his recovery.

Johnson was tested positive on March 27 and his symptoms included high temperature and a cough. (ANI)

