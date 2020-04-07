Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden reports over 100 coronavirus deaths

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:08 IST
Sweden reports over 100 coronavirus deaths

- Sweden on Tuesday reported another 114 coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 591 in a country that has adopted a softer approach to containing the outbreak than some of its European neighbours. Sweden's Public Health Agency said it had recorded a total of 7,693 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country of around 10 million people.

It reported 114 new deaths on Tuesday, an uptick from preceding daily tolls, but cautioned that some of the fatalities occurred in previous days. State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said Tuesday the country has been averaging an average of "a little over 40" deaths a day.

He added that Sweden saw a slight decrease in the number of daily new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus over the last few days, but said it was to early to say whether numbers had peaked. Sweden has not imposed extraordinary lockdown orders seen elsewhere in Europe to stem the spread of the virus, instead calling for citizens to take responsibility to follow social distancing guidelines.

The government has also banned gatherings of more than 50 people and barred visits to nursing homes. The Nordic country's softer approach has drawn criticism and curiosity abroad and the been the subject of fierce debate domestically.

Sweden's government has rejected accusations it was passive in the fight to curb the virus. "It's not business as usual in Sweden," Health Minister Lena Hallengren told reporters last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Minimal conditions for coronavirus bailout loans would be appropriate -EU lawyers

The euro zone bailout fund would be permitted to demand only minimal conditions from governments drawing on loans to help them the new coronavirus pandemic, European Council lawyers said in an opinion issued on Tuesday. The bailout fund, ca...

69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu, total cases increased to 690

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has surged to 690 after 69 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said 63 out of 69 people who tested positive today attended a single event.Samples of ...

Stock markets surge ahead on virus fight hopes

Global stock markets posted strong gains for a second straight session Tuesday as investors seized on signs of a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, while some governments began making plans to ease restrictions. Investors are bettin...

Saudi expects up to 200,000 virus cases within weeks: minister

Saudi Arabias health minister on Tuesday warned of a huge spike in coronavirus cases of up to 200,000 within the coming weeks, state media reportedWithin the next few weeks, studies predict the number of infections will range from a minimum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020