Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi expects virus cases to spike to up to 200,000: minister

PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:15 IST
Saudi expects virus cases to spike to up to 200,000: minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia's health minister on Tuesday warned of a huge spike in coronavirus cases of up to 200,000 within weeks, state media reported. The warning comes a day after the kingdom extended the duration of daily curfews in multiple cities, including the capital Riyadh, to 24 hours in a bid to limit the spread of the deadly virus.

"Within the next few weeks, studies predict the number of infections will range from a minimum of 10,000 to a maximum of 200,000," the official Saudi Press Agency reported, citing health minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah. Rabiah, who warned the kingdom faces a "critical moment" in the fight against the virus, said the projection was based on four studies by Saudi and international experts.

Saudi Arabia has so far reported a total of 2,795 infections and 41 deaths from the disease, according to the latest tally released by the health ministry on Tuesday. The kingdom, which has reported the highest number of infections in the Gulf, is scrambling to limit the spread of the disease at home.

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced round-the-clock lockdowns on the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Hofuf, according to the interior ministry. The same measures were also imposed on the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif and Khobar, the ministry added.

Rabiah said the curfew was tightened across multiple cities as many people were not adhering to health warnings against public gatherings and social contact. Authorities had already sealed off the holy cities of Mecca and Medina along with Riyadh and Jeddah, barring people from entering and exiting as well as prohibiting movement between all provinces.

Last month, King Salman warned of a "more difficult" fight ahead against the virus, as the kingdom faces the economic double blow of virus-led shutdowns and crashing oil prices. Saudi Arabia suspended the year-round "umrah" pilgrimage last month over fears of the coronavirus pandemic spreading to Islam's holiest cities.

Authorities are yet to announce whether they will proceed with this year's hajj, scheduled for the end of July. Authorities last week urged Muslims to temporarily defer preparations for the annual pilgrimage. Last year, some 2.5 million faithful travelled to Saudi Arabia from across the world to take part in the hajj, which all Muslims must perform at least once in their lives if able.

The Arab world's biggest economy has also closed down cinemas, malls and restaurants and halted flights as it steps up efforts to contain the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus containment zones: Curfew imposed in some areas of Pune

Curfew was imposed on Tuesday in areas in central Pune which were earlier sealed off after several residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said. These areas where section 144 of CrPC has been imposed come under Khadak...

South African union takes government to court over COVID-19 gear shortage

South Africas main health workers union planned to challenge the government in court on Tuesday over shortages of protective gear for frontline staff as the country braced for a surge in new coronavirus cases. Under a strict 21-day lockdown...

CRPF jawan killed in grenade attack in south Kashmir

One CRPF jawan was killed and another injured on Tuesday when a militant hurled a grenade at security forces in south Kashmirs Anantnag district, officials saidHead Constable Shiv Lal Neetam was killed in the incident in Bijbehara on Tuesda...

GoM recommends extension till May 15 closure of educational institutions, restricting public religious activities

A Group of Ministers on COVID19 on Tuesday recommended extension of closure of all educational institutions and restricting all religious activities having public participation till May 15 irrespective of whether the government extends the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020