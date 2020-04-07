Smash Bros' Sakurai to continue DLC work remotely

Super Smash Bros' creator Masahiro Sakurai said Tuesday he is moving creation of the six new DLC fighters planned for Ultimate to his home amid the coronavirus pandemic. He made the announcement of Twitter. According to a Google translation of the tweet, written in Japanese, he said the work was a "project that needs to maintain extremely high security, and it is difficult to take it out, but it is time to do it."

The plan has been to introduce six new fighters by December 2021. Sakurai undoubtedly is not the only one who will be working from home. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a month-long state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures as the country attempts to slow the spread of the virus.

Last week, Capcom announced that one of its employees based in Osaka had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. --Field Level Media

