Taliban recalls negotiators from Afghanistan after suspending prisoner exchange talks

The Taliban on Tuesday recalled the insurgent group's negotiators from Afghanistan hours after they suspended talks on a prisoner exchange process with the Afghan government, a spokesman for the hardline Islamist group said in a tweet.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for Taliban political office in Qatar said "the intentional delays in the release of our prisoners violates the peace agreement, therefore we call back our technical team back from Kabul".

