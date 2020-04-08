BRIEF-Canada's Quebec predicts 1,263 To 8,860 coronavirus deaths over course of pandemic

April 7 (Reuters) -

* CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC PREDICTS 1,263 TO 8,860 CORONAVIRUS DEATHS OVER COURSE OF PANDEMIC - RADI0-CANADA TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

