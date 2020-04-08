BRIEF-Canada's Quebec predicts 1,263 To 8,860 coronavirus deaths over course of pandemic

BRIEF-Canada's Quebec predicts 1,263 To 8,860 coronavirus deaths over course of pandemicReuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 01:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 01:52 IST
April 7 (Reuters) -
* CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC PREDICTS 1,263 TO 8,860 CORONAVIRUS DEATHS OVER COURSE OF PANDEMIC - RADI0-CANADA TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- CANADIAN