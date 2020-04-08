Left Menu
FlyQuest oust Golden Guardians in LCS NA spring playoffs

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 05:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 05:42 IST
FlyQuest recorded a 3-0 victory over Golden Guardians on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the losers bracket in League of Legends' North America-based League Championship Series spring playoffs. The fourth-seeded FlyQuest rebounded from a 3-1 setback to the second-seeded Evil Geniuses in a winners-bracket match by eliminating the sixth-seeded Golden Guardians.

Tristan "PowerOfEvil" Schrage was the MVP for FlyQuest, who on Sunday will face the winner of Wednesday's match between third-seeded 100 Thieves and fifth-seeded Team SoloMid. The tournament is being played online rather than in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The grand final is scheduled for April 19. The winner qualifies for the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from every League of Legends region worldwide. --Field Level Media

