Iran doesn't agree with holding OPEC+ meet without clear outcome- oil min

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 08-04-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 09:45 IST
Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran's Oil Minister, Bijan Zanganeh, said his country does not agree with holding any OPEC+ meeting in the absence of a clear proposal and expected outcome from such talks for the oil market, according to a letter sent to OPEC and seen by Reuters.

"The vague circumstances around which the upcoming OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial (meeting) are being organized is of grave concern to me," Zanganeh wrote in the letter dated April 7 and addressed to the Algerian oil minister, who holds the presidency of OPEC.

OPEC+ is due to hold a video conference on Thursday at 1400 GMT after U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that Riyadh and Moscow had agreed to cut an unprecedented 10 million to 15 million barrels per day, or about 10% to 15% of global supply.

