Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Tesco says coronavirus costs could reach $1.1 bln

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:17 IST
Britain's Tesco says coronavirus costs could reach $1.1 bln
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco expects to take a hit of up to 925 million pounds ($1.1 billion) from the costs of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and warned it was unable to give a profit forecast for this financial year. However, the supermarket group said on Wednesday that if customer behavior returned to normal by August, it was likely the extra expenses - mainly related to staff and operations costs - would be offset by higher sales and relief from a business tax introduced by the government to help companies.

"There are significant extra costs in feeding the nation at the moment but ... Tesco is a business that rises to a challenge and this will be no different," CEO David Lewis said, as the company reported a 14% rise in underlying operating profit for the year ended Feb. 29, broadly in line with expectations. Britain's supermarkets have seen a surge in demand as shoppers have stocked up on essential goods such as toilet roll and pasta during a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Industry data last week showed UK grocery sales leaped more than a fifth to a record 10.8 billion pounds in the four weeks to March 22. However, the crisis has come with higher costs, such as social distancing measures that restrict the number of shoppers in-store at any one time, expanding online delivery operations, staff bonuses and hiring more employees.

Tesco's wholesale business is also likely to have been hit hard by the closure of restaurant and cafe customers. The company estimated extra costs related to the health crisis could be between 650 million and 925 million pounds.

It said that in the last two weeks alone it had recruited more than 45,000 workers in Britain to help cover staff sickness and cope with an additional demand. Lewis told reporters on a conference call that the company currently had around 55,000 employees absent from work.

Tesco, which trades from about 3,800 stores in the UK and Ireland and has a UK grocery market share of 27%, said it made an operating profit before one-off items of 2.96 billion pounds in its 2019-20 financial year. It proposed a full-year dividend of 9.15 pence per share, up 59% on the year before.

Many companies have been canceling dividends to conserve cash, and Tesco's payout could prove controversial as it is benefiting from the government's business rate relief scheme. But Lewis said the company was justified to benefit from the scheme because of the big extra costs it is facing.

($1 = 0.8123 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Chess players raise fund for fight against COVID-19

Chess players in the country, including the likes of Grandmaster P Harikrishna, are doing their bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by raising more than Rs 3 lakh as their contribution. Some young chess players from across the co...

Combatting COVID-19: Hockey India contributes Rs 21 lakh to Odisha CM's Relief Fund

As India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Hockey India on Wednesday announced a contribution of Rs 21 Lakh towards the Odisha Chief Ministers Relief Fund for the battle against the virus. The State of Odisha has always ...

Bhima Koregaon: Activists seek time from SC to surrender for jail term due to COVID-19 pandemic

Civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde sought more time from the Supreme Court on Wednesday for surrendering to prison authorities in the Bhima Koregaon violence case citing the coronavirus pandemic. Going to jail at the...

Regret inconvenience caused due to lockdown but we don't have any other option: Uddhav Thackeray.

Regret inconvenience caused due to lockdown but we dont have any other option Uddhav Thackeray....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020