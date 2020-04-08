Fire at building site of palace in Berlin

A fire broke out on Wednesday at the royal palace that is being rebuilt at great expense in central Berlin, the fire service said.

The Berlin fire service said in a Tweet that smoke was coming from building materials and two bitumen boilers, adding that one person was injured and about 80 emergency services staff were on the scene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.