Fire at building site of palace in Berlin

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:08 IST
A fire broke out on Wednesday at the royal palace that is being rebuilt at great expense in central Berlin, the fire service said.

The Berlin fire service said in a Tweet that smoke was coming from building materials and two bitumen boilers, adding that one person was injured and about 80 emergency services staff were on the scene.

