Coronavirus scams: guard against fraud cures and other cons

PTI | Trenton | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:49 IST
Con artists are finding lots of marks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Watchdog groups and authorities report a surge of complaints about scams targeting people who fear catching the virus or need money due to lost income. Scams include "investments" in phony COVID-19 cures and charging people in advance for nonexistent home tests, fake protective gear or even overpriced toilet paper that never arrives.

Other fraudsters offer “help” finding a new job or quickly getting federal stimulus checks, if people provide bank account and Social Security numbers or pay upfront fees. The Federal Trade Commission reported that through March 31, Americans filed complaints about losses to coronavirus-related fraud totaling nearly USD 6 million.

Kathy Stokes, head of AARP's fraud prevention program, notes “a significant uptick in reports” to its fraud watch network. And the Better Business Bureau, which offers anti-scam tips, is getting so many virus-related fraud reports that it's started a COVID-19 category on its scam tracker.

"They're preying on people who are desperate," many of them alone, said BBB national spokeswoman Katherine Hutt. About one-third of people contacting the agency lost money, some hundreds of dollars. The rest wanted to warn others.

To avoid being duped, be super-skeptical. Don't jump on offers that sound too good to be true. Stop and investigate or seek advice from trusted sources..

