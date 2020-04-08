Left Menu
Afghan govt releases 100 Taliban prisoners as part of peace process

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:55 IST
The Afghan government released 100 Taliban prisoners late on Wednesday, as a first step in a peace process with the insurgent group.

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan released 100 Taliban prisoners today based on their health condition, age and length of remaining sentence, as part of our efforts for peace," said Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the Afghan National Security Council, which has been negotiating with the Taliban.

