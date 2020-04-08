Afghan govt releases 100 Taliban prisoners as part of peace process

The Afghan government released 100 Taliban prisoners late on Wednesday, as a first step in a peace process with the insurgent group.

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan released 100 Taliban prisoners today based on their health condition, age and length of remaining sentence, as part of our efforts for peace," said Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the Afghan National Security Council, which has been negotiating with the Taliban.

