Beyond the Summit announces $100K Pro Series

Beyond the Summit will hold an online $100,000 Dota 2 competition beginning Friday. The BTS Pro Series, which will run through April 26, features eight teams from Southeast Asia and another group of eight from North and South America. The winner of each division will win $50,000.

Play in each division starts with a round robin with best-of-three matches. Six teams will qualify for the double elimination playoffs -- the top four to the upper bracket and the bottom two to the lower bracket. The playoffs begin April 23.

Teams in the Americas division: --Evil Geniuses

--Quincy Crew --CR4ZY

--Cloud9 --Business Associates

--beastcoast --FURIA

--Thunder Predator Teams in the Southeast Asia division:

--Fnatic --TNC Predator

--Team Adroit --BOOM Esports

--Geek Fam --CR

--T1 --Reality Rift

Matches will be streamed on Twitch.

