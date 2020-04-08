Left Menu
'Saf' becomes latest to leave Ghost Gaming

08-04-2020
Ghost Gaming lost another Fortnite player with Rocco "Saf" Morales joining the recently departed Tim "Bizzle" Miller and Aydan "Aydan" Conrad. "I've decided to mutually part ways with Ghost Gaming," Saf wrote in a Twitlonger post announcing his free agency on Tuesday. "I want to thank everyone at Ghost for giving me a chance at the beginning and helping me become the player I am today."

Saf had been with Ghost Gaming since August 2018, partnering with Williams "Zayt" Aubin to win the ESL Katowice Royale offline tournament in March 2019. A total of nine players have left Ghost Gaming since January, according to estnn.com.

Bizzle joined FaZe Clan on Monday.

