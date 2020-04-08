Dow Jones CEO Will Lewis to step down - FT

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:53 IST
The chief executive officer of News Corp owned Dow Jones, Will Lewis, is stepping down, according to a report by Financial Times on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

News Corp did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

