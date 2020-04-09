Google bans Zoom desktop app from employee laptops

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it had banned Zoom video conferencing desktop application from its employees' work laptops, citing security concerns.

News website BuzzFeed reported https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/pranavdixit/google-bans-zoom?utm_source=dynamic&utm_campaign=bftwbuzzfeed&ref=bftwbuzzfeed this earlier in the day.

