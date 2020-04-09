Left Menu
'TeSeS' signs with Heroic

09-04-2020
'TeSeS' signs with Heroic
Rene "TeSeS" Madsen, who most recently competed with the Copenhagen Flames, joined Heroic. The signing of the 19-year-old Dane leaves the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team with a roster spot to fill. The team recently benched Marco "Snappi" Pfeiffer and Patrick "es3tag" Hansen, the latter moving on to Astralis.

TeSeS was part of an OpTic team that won the DreamHack Open Summer event in 2019. He's also been with Reason and Squared. "I'm really excited to get this chance with such good players and organization," TeSeS said in a team statement. "It's a big step for me and my career and it feels great taking it with this roster."

Heroic CEO Erik Askered said TeSeS is a strong addition to the team. "We're very eager to get going again with the new roster, and Rene really fits what we are looking for right now," he said. "Young, great aim, very versatile. He's been a player I've looked on as up and coming for quite some time and it feels great to have him as a part of our team."

Heroic's current active roster: --Martin "stavn" Lund

--Johannes "b0RUP" Borup --Casper "cadiaN" Moller

--Rene "TeSeS" Madsen --Frederik "LOMME" Nielsen (coach)

