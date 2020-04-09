Left Menu
Centre passes packages for COVID-19 Emergency

The Central government has approved the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package which is fully centrally funded.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Central government has approved the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package which is fully centrally funded. For this, the Union Health Ministry is releasing funds under the immediate response of this package for states and union territories under national health Mission for implementation of phase 1 up to June 2020.

The project will be implemented in three phases during the period January 2020 to March 2024 (Phase 1 from January 20 20 to June 2020, phase 2 from July 2022 March 2021 and phase 3 from April 2021 March 2024). The objective is to have emergency COVID-19 response, strengthening national and state health systems to support prevention and preparedness procurement of essential medical equipment, consumables and drugs, strengthening of surveillance activities including setting up of laboratories and bio-security preparedness.

"The key activities to be implemented under the phase 1 Include: support to states and union territories for development of dedicated COVID19 hospitals, Isolation blocks, ICUs with ventilators oxygen supply in hospitals, strengthening of laboratories, hiring of additional human resources and incentive to human resource and community health volunteers," said the Health Ministry official. It also includes: Procurement of personal protective equipment, and 95 masks and ventilators. How to reach, survey and community surveillance activities including mobility support for the same and training other orientation of health workers and volunteers, information education and communication awareness creation activities.

Disinfection of hospitals government offices, public utilities and I ambulance etc. "Strengthening of identified laboratories and expansion of diagnostic capacities including procurement of diagnostic equipment, testing kits and other regions and mobility support for sample transport," said the official. (ANI)

