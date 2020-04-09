Left Menu
Development News Edition

No reduction in terms of troops deployed at borders, says SS Deswal

BSF Director-General SS Deswal on Wednesday said that alertness continues to be there at borders as no reduction has been made from border deployment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:49 IST
No reduction in terms of troops deployed at borders, says SS Deswal
BSF Director-General SS Deswal. Image Credit: ANI

BSF Director-General SS Deswal on Wednesday said that alertness continues to be there at borders as no reduction has been made from border deployment. Deswal has an additional charge of DG BSF apart from being the DG ITBP.

Speaking to ANI, Deswal said that while forces are serving the needy amid the prevailing situation in the country, the border deployment has not been affected in any manner. "Complete alertness is there at the borders. There has been no reduction in terms of troops deployed at the borders," he said.

Deswal informed that on orders of the central government, BSF units have been deployed in different states to help the local administration during the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. Instructions have been issued to all formations of BSF that leave of personnel, who are already on leave, should be extended up to April 21. To avoid any communication gap, they are telephonically informed.

Similar instructions have been given for the training centres where training programmes were already running and due to terminate in coming days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Revised Swachhata-MoHUA App launched to handle COVID-related complaints

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs yesterday announced the launch of a revised version of the existing Swachhata-MoHUA App, at a video conference VC held with all States, Union Territories UTs and cities, under the Chairmanship of Sh...

Takeaway shares soar as orders recover from lockdown dip

Just Eat Takeaway shares jumped 10 on Thursday morning, as Europes largest online food ordering and delivery company said orders had recovered strongly from a dip in March when many countries closed restaurants to fight the coronavirus. Tak...

FEATURE-Poor city dwellers run greatest coronavirus risk

By Sophie Davies BARCELONA, April 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In working-class Roquetes, life looks good the Mediterranean glitters on the horizon and sun dapples the green hills behind. But in the coronavirus crisis, this modest Barcelo...

COVID-19: K'taka Mins, legislators to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year

Ministers and Members of Legislature in Karnataka will take a 30 per cent cut each in their salaries and allowances to fund the fight against coronavirus in the state, for a year. An ordinance to reduce the salaries of Ministers and legisla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020