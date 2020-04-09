Left Menu
Development News Edition

Work at Calcutta HC, subordinate courts to remain suspended till April 30

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:53 IST
Work at Calcutta HC, subordinate courts to remain suspended till April 30

Regular work at the Calcutta High Court and its circuit benches will continue to remain suspended till April 30, amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases, an official said here on Thursday. Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan has arrived at the decision, upon considering the prevailing situation in the wake of the pandemic, a notification said.

Apart from the high court and its circuit benches at Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Jalpaiguri, regular work will also remain suspended at the subordinate courts, the notification said. Offices under the high court will be no exception.

Between April 9 and 30, five days - April 16, 21, 23, 28 and 30 - have been earmarked for two division benches and three single benches to take up extremely urgent matters through videoconferencing, Rai Chattopadhyay, the registrar general of the high court, said. Earlier, the chief justice, through a notification on March 24, had suspended regular work at the courts from March 25 to April 9.

Referring to various advisories issued by the central and state governments for combating the COVID-19 disease, notices by the Supreme Court, the chief justice passed the order as managing the functioning of courts at this point in time is difficult, the registrar general added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Revised Swachhata-MoHUA App launched to handle COVID-related complaints

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs yesterday announced the launch of a revised version of the existing Swachhata-MoHUA App, at a video conference VC held with all States, Union Territories UTs and cities, under the Chairmanship of Sh...

Takeaway shares soar as orders recover from lockdown dip

Just Eat Takeaway shares jumped 10 on Thursday morning, as Europes largest online food ordering and delivery company said orders had recovered strongly from a dip in March when many countries closed restaurants to fight the coronavirus. Tak...

FEATURE-Poor city dwellers run greatest coronavirus risk

By Sophie Davies BARCELONA, April 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In working-class Roquetes, life looks good the Mediterranean glitters on the horizon and sun dapples the green hills behind. But in the coronavirus crisis, this modest Barcelo...

COVID-19: K'taka Mins, legislators to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year

Ministers and Members of Legislature in Karnataka will take a 30 per cent cut each in their salaries and allowances to fund the fight against coronavirus in the state, for a year. An ordinance to reduce the salaries of Ministers and legisla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020