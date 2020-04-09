Drones used to spray antiseptic solution around COVID-19 ward at Madurai govt hospital

With the help of drones, the special coronavirus treatment ward at the Madurai Government Rajaji hospital was disinfected by spraying of an antiseptic liquid solution using drones on Thursday. Ranjit, the drone operator, speaking to ANI said: "As outsiders cannot enter the coronavirus treatment ward at the hospital, the municipal cooperation has decided to use drones as a medium to spray disinfectants in and around the hospital."

He added: "We are currently doing it at this hospital but we have also been directed to use drones at various other government buildings as well." Earlier, these drones were used to spray disinfectants on farmlands but now they have been used to disinfect facilities, said the drone operator.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 738 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported so far, as of Thursday. India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated.

The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

