Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drones used to spray antiseptic solution around COVID-19 ward at Madurai govt hospital

With the help of drones, the special coronavirus treatment ward at the Madurai Government Rajaji hospital was disinfected by spraying of an antiseptic liquid solution using drones on Thursday.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:23 IST
Drones used to spray antiseptic solution around COVID-19 ward at Madurai govt hospital
Drones being used to spray disinfectants in the area around COVID19 ward at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Image Credit: ANI

With the help of drones, the special coronavirus treatment ward at the Madurai Government Rajaji hospital was disinfected by spraying of an antiseptic liquid solution using drones on Thursday. Ranjit, the drone operator, speaking to ANI said: "As outsiders cannot enter the coronavirus treatment ward at the hospital, the municipal cooperation has decided to use drones as a medium to spray disinfectants in and around the hospital."

He added: "We are currently doing it at this hospital but we have also been directed to use drones at various other government buildings as well." Earlier, these drones were used to spray disinfectants on farmlands but now they have been used to disinfect facilities, said the drone operator.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 738 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported so far, as of Thursday. India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated.

The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

Mia Khalifa, Robert Sandberg postpone marriage over continuing lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With tourists gone, Africa's conservationists brace for the worst

The orphaned baby elephants ambled in for their morning feed at Kenyas Sheldrick Wildlife Trust SWT, but the hundreds of visitors who would normally be waiting to watch them were absent. So were their dollars. As airports and borders closed...

UBS execs to donate millions to coronavirus fight as CEO cautions over uncertainty

UBSs most senior managers will each contribute the equivalent of three months salary to fight the new coronavirus, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Thursday, as he cautioned over hopes for a swift recovery from the economic downturn c...

HK court upholds ruling that ban on masks at legal assemblies unconstitutional

Hong Kongs Court of Appeal on Thursday partially overturned a lower court ruling that a government ban on face masks was unconstitutional, at a time that most Hong Kong people are wearing masks in the hope of warding off the new coronavirus...

EXCLUSIVE-Wall St firm dangled up to 175% returns to investors using U.S. aid programs

A New York investment firm pitched wealthy investors in recent days on a way to make returns of 22 to 175 using U.S. government programs designed to help Americans keep their jobs and boost the coronavirus-stricken economy, according to a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020