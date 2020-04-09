Left Menu
Hyderabad Police Commissioner inspects COVID-19 containment zone

Amid the rapidly rising cases of coronavirus in the nation, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday inspected the COVID-19 containment zone in Khairtabad in Telangana which was set up today.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:28 IST
Police personnel at a COVID-19 containment zone in Khairtabad, Telangana on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rapidly rising cases of coronavirus in India, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday inspected the COVID-19 containment zone in Khairtabad in Telangana which was set up today. Kumar reviewed the situation at the containment zone, many of which have been set up in various parts of the country to curb the spread of COVID-19, by preventing the movement of the people in and out of their homes.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Telangana has so far reported 427 cases, out of which 35 people have recovered. With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said MoHFW on Thursday.

Out of the 5,734 cases, 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 patients have recovered while 166 have died. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

