With 591 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 count mounts to 5,865
With 591 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of coronavirus positive cases on Thursday climbed to 5,865, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:01 IST
With 591 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of coronavirus positive cases on Thursday climbed to 5,865, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Among the total cases include 5,218 active cases, 478 cured, discharged, and migrated cases and 169 deaths.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), one lakh thirty thousand samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far. Maharashtra has reported highest COVID-19 positive cases -- 1,135 including 177 cured/discharged and 72 deaths, as per the details of the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)
