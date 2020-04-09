Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:45 IST
HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Centre on a plea to bring about 350 stranded Indians back from Malaysia due to the COVID-19 lockdown. A special division bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice R Hemalatha issued the notice to the union external affairs ministry on the PIL moved by advocate M Gnanasekar and posted the matter for further hearing after a week.

According to the petitioner, his client Mullainathan had telephoned him from Malaysia on April 4, saying he visited Malaysia on a tourist visa and was now unable to come back to India due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The petitioner was further informed that besides his client and his family there are over 350 Indians are stranded in Malaysia and they were unable to move out of Malaysia due to the cancellation of the flight operations following the lockdown.

"Though my client and others had made several appeals to the Indian High Commission in Malaysia and the Malaysian government to make arrangements for their travel back to India, neither of the authorities has made any effort so far," the petitioner said. All the 350 Indians are stranded at Malaysia for no fault of theirs since March 20... Unexpected and unprecedented events had happened, preventing them from exercising their right of travel from foreign country to the country of their origin," the petitioner said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ratan Tata promises to "do utmost" to help AP in COVID-19 fight

Amaravati, Apr 9 PTI Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan N Tata on Thursday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy promising to do our utmost to help the state in fighting COVID-19. We are doing our best at the Tata Tr...

Amnesty: Iran inmates killed in COVID-19 jail protests

Amnesty International on Thursday said more than 30 prisoners are feared to have been killed by Iranian security forces during protests over novel coronavirus safety concerns. The UK-based organisation said in a statement that thousands of ...

Canada projects coronavirus could kill 11,000 to 22,000

The coronavirus pandemic could kill between 11,000 and 22,000 people in Canada, the government projected Thursday. It said the country could see between 934,000 and 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 by the time the pandemic ends, assuming Canad...

Attempts to add $250 bln to coronavirus relief loans stall in U.S. Senate

Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate entered a standoff on Thursday on extending 250 billion of emergency small business loans, each blocking legislation meant to provide relief to an economy badly wounded by the coronavirus pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020